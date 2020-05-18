Spartan Nation
Leesburg, Georgia, Linebacker Jaron Willis on Michigan State

Jeff Dullack

Throughout the spring, Leesburg (GA) Lee County 2022 linebacker/safety Jaron Willis has seen his recruitment pick up as several major offers have come in, and he recently picked up a Michigan State offer.

Willis spoke with Spartan Nation about his offer from the Spartans and said he found out about his offer after talking to linebackers coach Ross Els.

“I called the coach, and he was just telling me about how they like how I play on the field and how I bring a lot to the game as a hybrid linebacker/safety,” he said.

Willis said that his conversation with Els was productive and felt that the two got along well during their talk.

“It went great; it went how I expected,” he said. “We hit it off very well, and he told me that I’m a great player, and I give my respect to Michigan State for giving me a great opportunity.”

Willis offers from Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

When it comes to Michigan State, Willis admitted that he hadn’t heard as much about the football team as he has about the basketball team, but said that he does know of Michigan State’s defensive success in recent years.

“I’ve heard a lot about Michigan State, but not a lot about the football program, I always hear about their basketball team,” he said. “Michigan State, when I do hear about them, I always hear about their defense and how they get to the ball and that they’re heavy on blitzes.”

Willis told Spartan Nation that he is interested in taking a visit to East Lansing. Still, Auburn, North Carolina, Florida, and Florida State are the schools he’s most interested in visiting.

A 6-foot-2, 215-pound standout can play safety or play outside linebacker because of his impressive skill set and ability to play in pass coverage or rush.

“Charisma, that’s how I would describe it. I’m very, very intelligent on the field,” he said. “I’m a different player on the field than I am off the field, and I think I’m more of a crazy, wild man on the field than I am off the field.”

For all of the latest news on Willis and Michigan State, stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

