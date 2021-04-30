Long Snapper Michael Donovan Commits to Michigan State

EAST LANSING – One day after redshirt freshman Bryce Eimer entered the transfer portal, in-state long snapper Michael Donovan committed to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on.

At 6-foot-3 and 230-pounds, Donovan played for Ernest W. Seaholm High School, and according to Rubio Long Snapping services, he is a 4.5 prospect (No. 39 overall).

First off, I would like to Thank God for all of the blessing in my life. I also would like to thank my parents and my sibling for always supporting me through everything. This process has been tough and very long, but my family has been by my side the entire time," he wrote via Twitter. "I would like to thank Coach DeWald and the entire Seaholm football family for everything they have done for me. Thank you to Terry Richardson and Scott Sypniewski for getting me started in this process. Thank you to Mr. Scofes, Mr. Bogle, and Mr. Popp for always supporting me throughout this entire phase of my life.

"Next, I would like to thank Andrew Robinson for making me the player I am today. I don't know where I'd be without Andrew as a coach. Finally, I would like to thank Chris Rubio. Rubio has supported me throughout this entire process, and completely changed my life. With this being said, I'm blessed to announce my commitment to MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY. Go Green!"

Earlier this offseason, MSU lost its previous starter in Jude Pedrozo to the portal alongside Eimer.

However, the Spartans also signed Hank Pepper, the No. 1 LS in the 2021 class, who will be on scholarship this fall.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1