'21 Louisiana Safety Jardin Gilbert Reaches Out To Mel Tucker, Gets Offer

East Lansing, MI-- Michigan State and its new coaching staff led by Mel Tucker are tirelessly attempting to evaluate, identify, and offer potential recruits that may be good fits for the program. The Spartans heard from White Castle (LA) University Lab 3-star safety Jardin Gilbert, who helped get the ball rolling on an offer that was eventually extended to him last week.

Gilbert spoke with Spartan Nation about his offer. Gilbert said that he reached out to Michigan State because it’s a school he is interested in attending. Not long after the coaches watched his film, safeties coach Mike Tressel informed him that he had an offer from the Spartans.

“I knew that was a school that I would be interested in, so I hit them up first,” he said. “Then coach watched the film, and he liked the way I play, so he called me, and we talked. I enjoyed the conversation with him.”

As to what it was about Michigan State that had him reach out and pursue an offer from the Spartans, Gilbert said that he’s looking closely at schools with a good reputation defensively. Michigan State fits that criteria for him.

“I’m focusing on defensive schools,” he said. “I know Michigan State is a defensive school, so that’s what drew my attention.”

A 6-foot-2, 175-pound safety capable of playing in coverage and playing in the box to defend the run is a rare find. Gilbert said that he and Tressel discussed the schemes that Michigan State will run under its new staff and defensive coordinator Scott Hazelton, and said that he feels that Michigan State could be the right fit for him.

“We talked about some of the schemes that they play, how they’ve got a new defense, and they’re going to be based out of nickel,” he said. “We talked about kind of about how we have the same minds; they blitz safeties. It just sounded like the perfect fit for me.”

Gilbert told Spartan Nation that he plans on visiting East Lansing in the future after the NCAA lifts its current recruiting restrictions.

While he admittedly doesn’t know a lot about new Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, Gilbert said that he was recruited by him when Tucker was at Colorado and came away with a good impression of him.

“He recruited me at Colorado,” he said. “With him and coach Carter, they’re cool people. I don’t know too much about him, but they seem like really cool people.”

In addition to his offer from Michigan State, Gilbert holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Louisville, Mississippi State, and several others.

Gilbert said that his recruitment and impressive list of offers is a sign that his hard work is starting to pay off and added that he intends on having a big senior season to prove himself to potential schools.

“That my hard work is paying off,” he said. “It hasn’t paid off yet because I’m not finished, but it’s paying off.”

“My senior year is going to be a year that I show what colleges are getting,” he said. “I’m putting it all on the line in my senior year, so they know what they’re getting. I can’t wait to play for somebody’s university.”

