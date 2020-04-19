Louisiana Linebacker Kailep Edwards Talks Michigan State Offer

Spartan Nation
East Lansing, MI— Tuesday was a busy day for Michigan State on the recruiting trail in the state of Louisiana, and one of the offers handed out by the Spartans was to Edgard (LA) West St. John 2022 LB Kailep Edwards.

Edwards spoke with Spartan Nation about his new Michigan State offer and said that he found out from defensive assistant Cordae Hankton, who was also the coach that extended an offer to him at Colorado and added that the two have already developed a good relationship.

"We're familiar, he (Hankton) was the one who offered me at Colorado," he said. "So when he offered me at Colorado, we just kept our relationship when he transitioned over to Michigan State. Our relationship is great, any time I need somebody to talk to or just checking in, he answers the phone. He was in a meeting, so he kept it quick, but he wanted to tell me that I had an offer from Michigan State and that any time I need him, call him and stuff like that. That's how it's always been since he offered me at Colorado, he always answers the phone."

A 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker, who has spent the majority of his high school defensive end, Edwards has already risen to be one of the top linebackers in the 2022 class.

After having received an offer from Hankton and the staff at Colorado and now at Michigan State, Edwards said that he appreciates the fact that Hankton and the staff have kept in contact and offered him at both schools.

"It means a lot because as I've heard, as coach's transition, they don't keep up with some players," he said. "So for him to keep up with me, I know I'm capable of being a great player for him. For him to keep up with me when he moved on, that means to me that he wants me to be a part of the team he's on."

With an offer from the Spartans in hand and an already strong relationship with Hankton, Edwards said that he would like to get to know the rest of the Michigan State staff as well moving forward.

"Michigan State is a really good school, that was one of my favorite schools in the conference," he said. "So I'm trying to get to know all of the coaches - aside from Coach Hankton because we already have a good relationship. I've got all of the coaches' names and stuff, so I want to see how everything's going to work out and get to know them."

Edwards told Spartan Nation that he would like to schedule a visit to East Lansing after the Coronavirus and NCAA recruiting dead period passes.

While he spent much of his high school career to this point playing defensive end, where he proved to be a dominant pass rusher, Edwards said he would be moving to inside linebacker next year and said that he feels a strength of his game is playing in coverage.

"If you watch my film, you see me at defensive end a lot, but I will be making a transition from defensive end to inside linebacker next year," he said. "All of my offers are coming in at inside linebacker, but when people see me, they see how big I am, I'm fast too, and I can cover. I would describe myself as I'm big enough, I can cover, and I've got great instincts. I feel like, as myself, as I'm coming into myself, I feel like I can play anywhere in the secondary."

In addition to his Michigan State offer, Edwards also holds offers from Mississippi State, Colorado, Memphis, and Lamar.

"It's kind of exciting, but at the same time, I'm not done yet," Edwards said of the recruiting process. "It's just starting for me, so I've just got to remain humble and keep working. I just can't get the big head and think I'm better than everybody."

