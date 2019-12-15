Mark Dantonio & Michigan State Football Land 20 MN WR Terry Lockett

With early signing day coming up on Wednesday, Michigan State’s 2020 recruiting class got a major boost on Sunday night.

Mark Dantonio and the Spartans picked up a significant commitment from Minneapolis (MN) Minnehaha Academy 4-star wide receiver Terry Lockett.

Lockett’s decision to commit to Michigan State just days after Spartans’ offensive coordinator Brad Salem had an in-home visit with the No. 3 rated player in the state of Minnesota according to 247 Sports.

The Spartans first extended an offer to the 6-foot tall, 165-pound athlete, who is capable of playing on both sides of the ball, back in February and Lockett chose the Spartans after fielding offers from Minnesota, Cincinnati, Iowa, Purdue, Nebraska, and Rutgers.

The news of Lockett’s commitment was first reported by Rivals’ Josh Helmholdt.

A 6-foot tall, 165-pound athlete capable of playing both receiver and defensive back, Lockett is also a standout prep basketball player and was reportedly weighing his options between basketball and football at the college level.

Lockett is the fourth wide receiver commit for Michigan State, joining Gibraltar (MI) Carlson 3-star Ian Stewart, Marietta (GA) 3-star Ricky White and Lakewood (OH) St. Edward 3-star Montorie Foster.

This is Mark Dantonio's 20th commit for the 20 class. The early signing day is Wednesday and Mark Dantonio has already confirmed that he expects all of the committed class to sign on that day.

For all of the latest news on the newest member of Michigan State's 2020 recruiting class and the Michigan State football program, stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

