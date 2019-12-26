Mark Dantonio On The Career Path Of Superstar DE Kenny Willekes

The Pinstripe Bowl is not what a program like Michigan State seeks or wants. The fans and administration have given this program the tools to be better.

While bowl season usually means warm weather for the holidays, Michigan State will be heading somewhere more fitting for this time of year.

After needing wins in each of their final two regular-season games just to become bowl eligible, the Spartans learned that they would be heading to New York to play in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium against Wake Forest on December 27th. This Wednesday.

But in a season of heartache and frustration, one bright spot has been the play of superstar DE Kenny Willekes. He was the poster child for players NOT TO PLAY in meaningless bowl games with an NFL career on the horizon. He did last year and saw a leg injury that pushed him back to East Lansing.

But this year, he is going to play in the bowl again. With a certain NFL career on the line, he is rolling the dice, because that is the kind of young man he is.

Willekes has accumulated a lot of accolades and praise in East Lansing, and he has earned them all. In the above video, Dantonio is asked about his star, what he has mean to the program and a lot more. So watch it and enjoy.

The matchup will be the first time Michigan State (6-6) has faced Wake Forest (8-4) and will be Michigan State’s first appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl.

