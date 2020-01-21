Mark Dantonio On What He Is Telling Recruits

After the 2019 season thankfully came to an end in New York City at the Pinstripe Bowl, all the attention inside Spartan football got focused. Focused on fixing the myriad of problems facing the once-dominant program.

Dantonio talked about the future in New York after the bowl game. He said, "I'm always excited about the future, to be honest with you. I always look forward to the next challenge, the next goal in your life, bringing people with you. "

He went on to add, "I think that's something that you always do. I think that's a natural progression for every football coach or every CEO maybe in the country: What's next."

He also said, "I keep talking to our players about, What is next? How do you handle your challenges coming down the road for you? That's how we'll spring forward. That's always how we've done it."

So while the Spartan Nation waits to find out what changes Mark Dantonio will make to his staff, he has gone about recruiting and checking the transfer portal for any fresh talent he can find to help fix the problems.

In the above video, Dantonio explains what he is telling recruits in the midst of the Spartans' struggles.

Remember to stay tuned to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on the Spartans!

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter