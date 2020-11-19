Maryland To Make Final Decision on Michigan State Game Thursday

Michigan State's week five matchup vs. Maryland will be decided sometime on Thursday.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State's week five matchup vs. the Terrapins will be decided sometime Thursday, as confirmed by a Maryland football spokesperson.

The Terps didn't practice on Wednesday (the third day in a row), making the possibility of kicking off on Saturday much bleaker.

Maryland shut down on Nov. 11 when it announced eight players tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in the cancelation of its game against Ohio State.

On Monday, a Maryland football spokesperson said, "a decision about Saturday's home game against Michigan State will be determined in consultation with University medical staff."

Yet, the Spartans head coach Mel Tucker made it clear MSU wouldn't change its preparation regardless of if the game is in jeopardy.

"They're trying to play, so we're preparing to play. And I know that they want to play. I talked to Locks (Michael Locksley) this morning for a long time," Tucker said. "We had a good talk."

The Big Ten implemented a six-day a week antigen testing for football teams league-wide on Sept. 30, a process Tucker trusts; so much that the thought of a cancelation wouldn't be allowed to cross his mind.

"If in fact, we are able to play and we travel; we go there, that means that we feel like we're going into a safe environment," said Tucker.

