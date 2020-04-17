Matt Allen Explains what Coaches Want Physically on the Line

East Lansing, MI—The Michigan State offensive line has been a position of great concern for some time. Not because of talent but because of coaching. That is a big reason why Mel Tucker was chosen to rejuvenate and fix the program. Matt Allen addressed what Jay Johnson, the offensive coordinator, and Chris Kapilovic, the offensive line coach, are looking for physically from the young men battling on the line.

“Honestly, I would just say with me personally, the thing that I want best is just guys that know the plays. I feel like an offensive line is a lot different than any other unit on the field because it’s five people that have to work in unison as one. And so, when guys are on the same page, it’s like everybody has one mind and then thinking at the same time all moving in one motion. And so, whatever those guys can bring to the table, mentally, for me, that’s what I think is going to be the biggest help for us. Talking to Coach Kap and Coach Johnson, the things they want out of us, they just want hard workers, just kind of like Coach D asked out of all of us. He just wants us to come to work every day and focus on getting two percent better. There’s a quote in our building that says, ‘A man that moves the mountain begins by moving away from small stones.’ That’s all they want us to do every day; just come in and work and try and get two percent better and one percent better. Honestly, I’ve been around our offensive line group for four years now, and I see that in all of us - every single one of the guys in our room, so it really could be anyone out there this year, just depends who works the hardest. All of us are getting after this.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack