Matt Allen on Michigan State’s Hungry Lions

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich—Perhaps no position on the roster for Mel Tucker’s 2020 Spartans has more question marks than the offensive line. Decimated by injuries and stunted by lousy coaching, the offensive line suffered neglect for many years.

 But with the hiring of Chris “KAP” Kapilovic to lead that room, there is optimism on the horizon. Matt Allen is back and healthy, and he thinks the mix of older and younger players provides the Spartans the opportunity to improve quickly under Kap. 

“I think that helps a ton. I heard a quote once, I’m a big quote guy, and it was from Jordan Burroughs, an Olympic gold medalist wrestler. He said, ‘a hungry lion hunts best.’ Basically, what he meant by that was when guys get comfortable, that’s when they start to relax and being able to have those younger guys nipping at the older guys heels is helping everybody improve.” Allen says. “So, even though it doesn’t seem like a great thing, some guys might not get as much playing time, and other guys might get a lot more playing time, it’s pushing them all along as a whole, forward, and it’s making everybody better, and that’s what I’m excited about.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

