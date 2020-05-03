East Lansing, MI— Matt Allen is one of the unquestioned leaders on the Michigan State Spartan football team. While he has his NFL brother Jack to workout with at home, not all things are equal for his teammates staggered around the nation.

He recently discussed if he feels there will be any long-term implications for the program, with the players, not all being in East Lansing during the COVID-19 pandemic. No one is questioning if the safety protocols are correct, but we are investigating the impact on the football team.

“I would say, I think we’re fairly close. I mean, like I said earlier, I know there are some guys on our team that have more access to things than others do, but everybody’s out there doing their work. And, you know, just because somebody doesn’t have a weight rack, doesn’t mean they’re not getting work done. There are a lot of open fields out there people can run to, and then there’s still bodyweight exercises that guys can do like push-ups, sit-ups, abs. (This is a) level playing field, because this is something that everybody across the Big Ten has to do. I just think our guys have been trying to find the inches every day, and from what I’ve seen and heard from my teammates, they’ve been finding those inches, so I’m excited about that. I’m excited to see what the guys look like when they come back because I know I’ve been doing my best to stay on top of things and just continue to strive to get better every day. I know a lot of my teammates are doing the exact same thing. I’m excited, and I don’t really think that this is going to have a huge impact on us; we’re ready to go.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

