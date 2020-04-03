Spartan Nation
Matt Allen Adjusting to COVID-19 Safety Precautions

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire planet. Recently the Michigan State football offensive lineman Matt Allen talked about his thoughts. Did he think spring football would get canceled and his thoughts moving forward?

“Yeah, I mean, I wasn’t really anticipating it at all. I don’t think anybody; I’m not sure anybody was. I’m sure there were some people that were, but luckily it was, you know, just a spring football season that was canceled. A lot of other athletes that their entire real season was canceled, even basketball, they couldn’t finish out the rest of the season on what they started, and I’m just fortunate that it was during the offseason and not during the season. But at the same time, I know that we were still really excited to get to work with the new coaching staff, and even though we’re not at the building, work is still getting done. We’ve been having Zoom sessions, three times every week, and then there’s been an Eagles meeting with Coach Tucker once a week, and we’ve just been getting after things and making sure everybody’s staying on top of their stuff and still doing what they need to do even if they’re not in the building.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

