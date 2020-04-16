Matt Allen Talks Disparity of Workout Equipment for Players at Home

East Lansing, MI— When the Michigan State Spartan football team is in East Lansing, they all have the same weight room, training table, and work out facilities. But as the players are at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not all of the players have the same access to proper equipment. Offensive lineman Matt Allen talked about his teammates and their access to appropriate equipment.

“It’s to I mean some guys have better things than others, and other guys have been really good at just adapting to the situation. I know guys like AJ Arcuri, he’s still in East Lansing right now, but he’s been working out in his little home gym…and he’s using cinder blocks and a wooden broomstick, imagine things like that. Then we have a team group chat, and there are guys like Dom Long has been sending us stuff; he’s been buying gallon water bottles every week, and he keeps adding more and more gallons to the rack he’s been using. You know, I was a little nervous at first about what guys are gonna be able to do, but everybody’s been posting videos in our group chat just to make sure everybody’s staying accountable, and everybody’s been getting their work done, so it’s really good to see.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

