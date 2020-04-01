Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Michigan State Offensive Lineman Matt Allen On Adjusting Under COVID-19

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— The Michigan State Spartans despite COVID-19 safety protocols are steamrolling towards the September 5, 2020 opener against Northwestern. Matt Allen, the offensive lineman who comes from a family that is recognizable as Spartan royalty, talked about adjusting to the new and temporary normal of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“Yeah, this is definitely an odd situation, so it’s kind of tough to approach things, but I’m home with my brother Jack, my brother Brian is out in California getting rehab still; he got injured this past season, so he’s been rehabbing out in L.A. And then my parents are down in Florida, so it’s just been Jack and me at home. Jack’s been very helpful. We have little weight racks in our basement, and I’ve been working out on that like four days a week, and then I’ll go outside and usually do stuff on the field three days a week and then usually one more workout on the field. Yeah, usually one more workout on the field, and then that’s what I’ve been doing for the most part.”

Allen is a very talented player who will significantly benefit from the improved coaching coming on the offensive line.

That is good news for the new Spartan staff. If they are going to get to a bowl game, they have to get better play out of the line.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay Johnson Talks Quarterback Homework During COVID-19

Michigan State Spartan football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson talked about the homework he gave his quarterbacks, as they left campus to deal with the COVID-19 safety precautions.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Class of '21 Georgia Tight End Miles Campbell Michigan State Football Recruit

Class of '21 tight end Miles Campbell from Georgia talked about his recent scholarship offer from Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Understanding the Structure of New Spartan Football Defensive Staff

Scottie Hazelton the Michigan State Spartan football defensive coordinator talked about how he structured his new staff.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Linebacker Antjuam Simmons on Getting to Know New Staff

Antjuan Simmons the highly regarded Michigan State Spartan football linebacker talked about getting to know the new staff under the COVID-19 restrictions.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Illinois Class of '22 Offensive Lineman Danny McGuire on Spartan Offer

Illinois class of '22 offensive lineman Danny McGuire talked with Spartan Nation about his latest scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State football.

Jeff Dullack

Spartan Football Recruit Class of '21 Khalil Anderson Talks Offer

Michigan State Spartan football recruit from the class of '21 athlete Khalil Anderson talks about his offer.

Jeff Dullack

Coordinator Scottie Hazelton Talks Ron Burton On His Staff

Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton is fortunate to have been able to keep Ron Burton as his line coach and he talked about the benefits of having him on his staff.

Hondo S. Carpenter

What Will Michigan State Defensive Coordinator Scot Hazelton's Defense Look Like

What will Michigan State Spartan football's defense look like under Scottie Hazelton

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan Coordinator Jay Jhonson Talks Spartan Quarterbacks

Michigan State Spartan football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson talked about his early thoughts on the quarterback position.

Hondo S. Carpenter

How Michigan State Football's Evaluating Offensive Players With No Spring

Michigan State Spartan football and new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson are having to go a non-traditional route to evaluate players with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Hondo S. Carpenter