Mel Tucker Adds Ted Gilmore To Michigan State Football

The Michigan State football program has turned the page from Mark Dantonio and fully embraced the leadership of Mel Tucker. Tucker is reshaping and redefining Spartan football for the next decade and perhaps even beyond. As he puts together his staff, Tucker is looking for coaches that can create his brand of #Relentless football.

Tucker recently went into Madison and plundered the Badgers of their wide receiver coach and passing game coordinator in Ted Gilmore. Gilmore will coach tight ends at Michigan State.

Jake Kocorowski is our SI team publisher who covers the Badgers for All Badgers.com. Here is his breakdown about what Gilmore brings to the Spartans:

Michigan State is getting a great coach both on and off the field in Gilmore, as he can develop players at the position and can be regarded as a key recruiting presence for Wisconsin since he arrived in 2015.

Gilmore coached Wisconsin’s wide receivers for five seasons. He helped guide such notable Badgers like Alex Erickson (first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2015), Quintez Cephus (All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019), A.J. Taylor and current wideouts Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor. He greatly helped upgrade the position and its production from when he first arrived.

In the two to three seasons prior to his arrival, Erickson and Jared Abbrederis were standout players, but honestly, the Badgers only had one receiver that popped out each season between 2012-2014. Last season, Wisconsin could honestly boast a two-deep of talent at the position group with Cephus, Taylor, Davis, and Pryor that made key contributions to a passing attack that helped reshape a stereotypical Badgers’ offense. Recruiting-wise, he made a significant impact.

According to Rivals and 247Sports' profiles of the following players, he helped recruit Davis, Cephus, Taylor, and Pryor at wide receiver (Davis and Taylor both were four-star players by at least one recruiting service); Not to mention, the recruiting services listed him as a key recruiter in defensive end Isaiah Loudermilk's process (a diamond in the rough in eight-man Kansas football who has turned out to be a key defensive end).

What Gilmore does at tight end for Mel Tucker and the Spartans will be something to watch, as he has not coached that position group since Kansas in 1999. That being said, he likely will make a sizable imprint in many areas in East Lansing.

