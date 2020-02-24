Mel Tucker Already Revamping The Michigan State Football Culture

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

Mel Tucker did not take over a Michigan State Football program in great shape. He talked today about the need to “change the culture” and to “bring the juice” to the program. Has he has worked hard during the past two weeks he is putting together a staff, recruiting and so much more.

In the above video, Tucker talks about changing the culture, bringing the juice and so much more. His energy and fire are contagious.

He added two more to his staff earlier today. Here is part of that release:

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker has announced two more staff hirings, naming Ross Els the special teams coordinator and William Peagler running backs coach.

A 30-year coaching veteran, Els has spent the last three seasons (2017-19) as the inside linebackers coach at Colorado; he added duties of special teams coordinator under Tucker in 2019.

“Ross has been a Power 5 defensive coordinator and does an excellent job with special teams,” said Tucker. “His attention to detail is outstanding and he’s a great teacher. He also develops great relationships with his players, which makes him a great recruiter as well. His experience will definitely help our staff.”

Peagler, 34, was the director of quality control for the offense last season at Colorado and has been coaching in college for the past 10 seasons.

“William has an excellent understanding of offensive concepts,” said Tucker. “He really gets it. He also has experience working with (offensive coordinator) Jay Johnson, and has been at some high-level programs, including Clemson and Georgia. He’s a multi-talented coach and I think he is a rising star.”

The 2020 season is going to be a grind and if Tucker can get the Spartans to a bowl game, the season will be a major success.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack