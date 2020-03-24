Mel Tucker Extends Scholarship Offer To Colorado Tackle Braden Miller

East Lansing, MI-- It was a busy Sunday for Michigan State on the recruiting trail in the state of Colorado as the Spartans extended three offers to offensive lineman from the state, including Centennial (CO) Eaglecrest 2022 offensive lineman Braden Miller.

Miller spoke with Spartan Nation to recap his offer, and the 6-foot-6, 240-pound offensive tackle said that he found out about his offer from Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, and was happy when he found out.

“Coach Kap gave me a call,” he said. “He told me I had a scholarship offer to play for Michigan State. I was very thankful and happy when I heard those words.”

Miller also holds offers from Kansas and Colorado State with several more offers likely on the way soon.

Miller said that he knew Kapilovic from his days at Colorado, where he also served as an offensive line coach and said that he likes Kapilovic and his coaching style.

“I knew Coach Kap beforehand when he coached at CU,” Miller told Spartan Nation. “I talked to him briefly on many occasions before the phone call (to extend the Michigan State offer). I like Coach Kap and the way he coaches.”

A big, physical offensive lineman that looks the part in what the Spartans have recruited under the new coaching staff, Miller projects to be a tackle at the college level and has shown the ability to be effective in both run blocking and pass protection.

Miller told Spartan Nation that the Spartans are one of the teams he watched when he was younger and added that he would consider taking a visit to Michigan State in the future.

“I grew up watching Michigan State football and found an early liking for them,” he said. “I would definitely consider a visit to MSU.”

For all of the latest news on Miller and the Spartans, stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

