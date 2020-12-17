Mel Tucker Brings ‘New Approach’ To Recruiting at Michigan State

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State's first-year head coach Mel Tucker prioritizes recruiting, claiming it never stops and at one point calling it the foundation of the industry.

Wednesday, he opened his presser by saying the program worked hard to stay ahead of the curve and adopted an NFL-style approach while comparing the draft to signing day and transfer portal to free agency.

"We have developed a college scouting department to mirror a pro-scouting department … right now, there are more than 10,000 total names in the transfer portal as we speak," Tucker said during signing day. "So, our new approach is a college scouting department and a high school scouting department, just like you'd have in the NFL. Our scouting department – their job doesn't end today."

Tucker's referred to improving Michigan State's roster in more ways than one for a few weeks now, expressing his displeasure following Ohio State and Penn State losses.

The portal won't be off-limits as he notes the Spartans have multiple groups within the scouting department looking in to prep talent along with transfers.

"It's not going away; we're going to embrace it … that's part of college football now. I try to take the judgment out of it – good, bad, right, wrong, and really just look at what is the truth," said Tucker. "It's here, what is it all about, how do we navigate it, figure it out, and that determines what we need to do next."

Ultimately, it's all about improving his program, establishing a culture, and moving in the right direction.

"This is a very special day … we continue to cement our process," he said. "It's a process-driven culture, and here in East Lansing, we're looking to build something special."

