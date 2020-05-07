Chris Kapilovic on Mel Tucker, Michigan State Football

East Lansing, MI— Chris Kapilovic didn't have to come to East Lansing to coach the offensive line for Mel Tucker and Michigan State football. As one of the nation's most prominent rising stars at his job, he had other opportunities, but respect for Tucker made being a Spartan, the right choice.

"Working with Mel (Tucker) has been a great experience. I just feel like he's got a really good plan. He's a guy that won national championships, and he's been a leader or coordinator at the highest level." Kapilovic added, "I really feel like he has a good pulse for how hard to coach guys and to push them, and also know when to pull back. I noticed right away when we were at Colorado, how much the kids respected him, and I think that's important that you know the team is going to respect and play hard for their head coach.

"I love the way he treats us, assistants, you know, he lets you coach and be who you are. He's very supportive, you know, if you aren't doing what you are supposed to, he's going to let you know. I've never worried about that, and all I ask for is for somebody to let you do your job and do it to the best of your ability, and he definitely does that. He's also somebody like I said with the experience he's had of winning championships, I feel like I can learn from him, and that's always important."

But anyone who has ever had a boss understands that it isn't just working for someone. It is about how they treat you. Tucker, lauded as one of the good guys in college football. "It's been a great relationship. He's just a great person on and off the field, and I showed last year that I wanted to stay and work with him. Then when this opportunity came and he asked me to work with him and come here to Michigan State it was like two wins. I got to come to Michigan State, and I also get to work with Mel (Tucker), so I have the utmost respect for him."

Tell us some of your thoughts about Kapilovic and Tucker in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you

CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack