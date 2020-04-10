Exclusive:  Mel Tucker "Loves" the Staff He's Assembled

Spartan Nation
East Lansing, MI—Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman may be new to the athletic department, but he showed great wisdom when he hired Mel Tucker.

Giving Tucker close to $6 million for his staff showed that Beekman was not just looking to win press conferences; he wanted to win games. Many of them.

To Tucker's credit, he has assembled a top-notch staff, something I asked the coach about in our exclusive interview. I simply asked him if he was thrilled with his staff.

"I love our staff, and first and foremost, when putting together our staff, I wanted coaches who wanted to be here at Michigan State. Every single coach on our staff really wanted to be here with me, they wanted to be at Michigan State, and that was the number one criteria. Also, I wanted to make sure I was hiring the best men of the highest character of family guys. Men that cared about players cared about academics, cared about being role models. Obviously, I wouldn't be talking to the guys if they weren't excellent with the X's and the O's. I am very pleased with the way our staff has come together; I'm very confident with our ability to teach, motivate, and develop players and work together as a team.

Our players will go as we go. We are going to be a tight-knit staff. We are going to be very efficient, very effective, and we are going to be relentless workers each and every day.

Always looking to get better and our players and how they play will reflect our coaching staff." 

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

