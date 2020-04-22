Mel Tucker Lands Maryland Cornerback Antoine Booth for Class of '21

East Lansing, MI— Michigan State landed a commitment from one of their top out-of-state targets on Monday afternoon in Baltimore (MD) DeMatha Catholic 2021 cornerback Antoine Booth.

Spartan Nation spoke with Booth following his announcement, and Booth said that the interest the coaching staff showed and the track record of success the coaching staff has was a significant factor in his decision.

“Some key factors that played in my commitment definitely was the love the coaches showed, and the pedigree in which they bring to the table. Although a player should never choose a school for a coach, I feel like MSU is a good place to develop myself into the person I’m striving to be in the near future.”

Before he committed to the Spartans, Booth also fielded offers from Maryland, Rutgers, Virginia, Temple, Buffalo, Ohio, and Kent State.

Booth was originally offered by the Spartans in January by the previous coaching staff under Mark Dantonio and then had his offer reaffirmed by defensive line coach Ron Burton in the middle of last month.

Following the news of his offer being reaffirmed, Booth told Spartan Nation at the time that it was a bit of a relief for him to know that his offer from the Spartans still stood.

“I was excited and at ease, at the same time, because I didn’t know if they were going to re-offer or not due to the fact they lost key members of their old staff.”

A 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback who is very good in man-to-man coverage and is an excellent open-field tackler and is more than capable of delivering big hits, Booth will be a natural fit in cornerbacks coach Harlon Barnett’s group and the Spartan defense.

With his recruitment wrapped up now that he’s committed to Michigan State, Booth said that he’s excited to be a Spartan and not to have to worry about the recruiting process any longer.

“It’s a great feeling because I don’t have to think all day about where I wanna go. It’s a big relief, nothing short of a blessing.”

Booth is Michigan State’s second defensive back commitment and second out-of-state commitment, joining Miami (FL) Gulliver Prep 2021 cornerback Gabe Nealy.

For all of the latest news on Booth and the Spartans, stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack