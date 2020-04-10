Spartan Nation
Exclusive: Mel Tucker Reached Out to Michigan State Football Alumni

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Under Mark Dantonio's regime, players from the eras before his arrival felt, "Ignored," and "left out" of the program. Many told Spartan Nation how they felt like they were only wanted when they could do something to help Dantonio. As one famous Spartan told me when I asked if there was a disconnect, "As wide as the grand canyon."

Mel Tucker has already attacked that. For starters, he reached out to all eras of alumni as Tom Izzo has. He has held Facebook Live chats and made it clear that Spartan football is, "Their program." He found a warm reception, and I asked him about doing it.

"Our alumni base, our Spartans, our former players, that is our history that is our tradition. We wouldn't have the opportunity that we have today if it weren't for them, and so I want to make sure that everyone associated with our program feels connected in a real way. Myself and my coaching staff, we are here to serve Spartan Nation. We are here to do everything that we can do to serve our alumni, our former players, our supporters, our donors, that is our purpose."

Izzo continued, "Obviously, to build a great football team that everyone is going to be proud of. But, also to make sure that our former players, our alums are connected to our football team and to our program in a very authentic and special way. "

He concluded with, "I think that is what is going to make us great. Coach Izzo, like you said, has done an outstanding job at that, and I aspire to do the same thing here with our football program."

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

