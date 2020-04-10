Spartan Nation
Exclusive: Best Compliment You Can Give, Mel Tucker From Explains

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—in my private discussions with players since Mel Tucker and his staff took over Michigan State Spartan football; they have all reference how Tucker and his staff are great listeners. Tucker, well respected as a coach who operates with purpose, that can’t be an accident. So I asked him in our exclusive interview if your players saying you are a great listener is the highest compliment that they can give?

 “That is very good to hear; we are always looking to get better."

Tucker added, "I believe in lifelong learning when you think that you know everything that is probably when you are going to start to have a problem. We want to become better listeners, become better communicators. We want to connect better each and every day and get to know our players more. Have them be more authentic, have them go and dive deeper into the things that matter to them because we are here for our players. Players are coming to Michigan State because they want to become the best."

He concluded saying, "Again, our job is to teach, motivate, and develop and if our players feel we are listening to them, they will give us more information that we will be able to use to help them reach their full potential.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

