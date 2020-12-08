Mel Tucker's Going To 'Be Sick' Over Michigan State's Inconsistencies

East Lansing, MI – Mel Tucker is not interested in undisciplined football players; that much is certain after he pulled Chase Kline from the game for committing a late hit out of bounds.

He began screaming in frustration, and eventually, the first-year head coach was flagged for throwing his headset.

"If you don't have the discipline to do your job, then you're going to hurt the football team," Tucker said. "It's just not acceptable."

It's one mistake in a game filled with them, but it speaks to Michigan State's sole problem thus far – the inability to remain consistent week to week.

Yet again, MSU followed up a good outing with a poor and uninspired performance, one of many concepts Tucker is trying to correct.

When Ohio State comes to town, playing mistake-free and becoming an extremely disciplined team is a recipe for success.

It's also the exact opposite of how Michigan State played the Buckeyes.

"I was very disappointed today on how we played. We need to do a better job with our guys to get more out of them. We need to figure out how to do that, and we need to figure it out quickly because outings like this are not acceptable," said Tucker. "I don't care who we are playing. Even though that was a good team, when I turn on the film, I'm gonna be sick."

Of course, MSU doesn't have the talent Ohio State has, no one in the Big Ten does, and few teams around the country do.

But Tucker is striving to be the best; before he resets his roster using the transfer portal and recruiting, he wants to establish the culture being preached daily.

"We're working to build a team, building on a process, and hammering a culture that will allow us to have some consistency in performance," he said.

