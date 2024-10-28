Michigan Backup QB Difference in Spartans' Loss
The Michigan State Spartans (4-4) lost an absolute heartbreaker to the Michigan Wolverines (5-3) on the road, Saturday night, falling 24-17. The difference in the game was the running ability of backup quarterback Alex Orji, specifically down the stretch.
The Wolverines started senior Davis Warren at quarterback but mixed in Orji, exclusively on designed run plays for the quarterback position. It was essentially wildcat formation whenever Orji was on the field and the Spartans were unable to stop the expected play call.
Orji finished the game without throwing a pass, rushing for 64 yards on six carries, and a touchdown run to open up the second half.
Spartans coach Jonathan Smith was asked after the game about how Orji was able to take advantage of the Spartans' run defense.
"He did, and we got to look at this tape because I thought we prepared really well for that," Smith said. "We anticipated we were going to see a decent amount of him [Orji] whether he was the starter or not. [I] thought we prepared pretty well, and the kid bounced it a few times, obviously, finished the game when they needed it for some first downs."
It was not so much between the tackles as it was Orji bumping the ball outside towards the sideline and using his 6-3, 235-pound frame to barrel through defenders in space, grinding for extra yardage on short third-down conversions.
The most frustrating part about Orji's success on Saturday was that the upcoming play was very predictable and yet the Spartans still struggled on big downs to limit his production. Orji completed two first downs on his feet in the final drive of the game to seal the win for the Wolverines.
Besides the effective running of the Wolverines' backup quarterback, the Spartans' defense did an incredible job of limiting the main running backs. Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings were held to just 42 yards on 22 carries. It was Orji on big plays in key moments that made it hurt.
The Spartans must have short memory as they prepare for a home matchup with one of the best teams in the Big Ten, No. 13 ranked Indiana Hoosiers (8-0). It will be the first day game that the Spartans will play since their Week 3 matchup with Prairie View A&M.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.