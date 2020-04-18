Michigan Class of '22 Athlete Michael Williams on Michigan State Offer

East Lansing, MI— One of the best and most versatile players in the state of Michigan for the 2022 class, West Bloomfield's Michael Williams, has seen his recruitment pick up over the past month and picked up an offer from Michigan State on Friday.

Spartan Nation spoke with Williams following the news of his Spartan offer and said that the offer was one that meant a lot to him because his father went to Michigan State Williams said he always heard good things about the school.

"It means a lot to me; my dad went to MSU and always spoke very good things of their University," he said. "So I always had good words for their team and staff, so obviously, the offer meant a lot."

Williams told Spartan Nation that he found out about his Michigan State offer first thing Friday morning and received the news from West Bloomfield head coach Ron Bellamy, and added that he was excited upon receiving the news.

"I found out from my head coach at my high school, and I had just woken up, so hearing that made me completely wake up, so I was really happy."

While Williams said that he had not yet spoken to an MSU staff member as of Friday afternoon, he plans to take a visit to Michigan State following the recruiting dead period and talking to the coaches on campus.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Williams can play a number of different positions on the football field, including outside linebacker, defensive end, and tight end and described himself as "Fast, aggressive and dominant."

Williams noted that he is not yet sure what position Michigan State is recruiting him to play.

In addition to his offer from Michigan State, Williams has also been offered by Arizona State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and West Virginia and others.

