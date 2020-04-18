Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Michigan Class of '22 Athlete Michael Williams on Michigan State Offer

Jeff Dullack

East Lansing, MI— One of the best and most versatile players in the state of Michigan for the 2022 class, West Bloomfield's Michael Williams, has seen his recruitment pick up over the past month and picked up an offer from Michigan State on Friday.

Spartan Nation spoke with Williams following the news of his Spartan offer and said that the offer was one that meant a lot to him because his father went to Michigan State Williams said he always heard good things about the school.

"It means a lot to me; my dad went to MSU and always spoke very good things of their University," he said. "So I always had good words for their team and staff, so obviously, the offer meant a lot."

Williams told Spartan Nation that he found out about his Michigan State offer first thing Friday morning and received the news from West Bloomfield head coach Ron Bellamy, and added that he was excited upon receiving the news.

"I found out from my head coach at my high school, and I had just woken up, so hearing that made me completely wake up, so I was really happy."

While Williams said that he had not yet spoken to an MSU staff member as of Friday afternoon, he plans to take a visit to Michigan State following the recruiting dead period and talking to the coaches on campus.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Williams can play a number of different positions on the football field, including outside linebacker, defensive end, and tight end and described himself as "Fast, aggressive and dominant."

Williams noted that he is not yet sure what position Michigan State is recruiting him to play.

In addition to his offer from Michigan State, Williams has also been offered by Arizona State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and West Virginia and others.

For all of the latest news on Williams and the Spartans, be sure to stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisiana Linebacker Kailep Edwards Talks Michigan State Offer

Edgard (LA) West St. John class of 2022 linebacker Kailep Edwards discusses his Michigan State football scholarship offer.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Will college basketball recruiting change forever because of the NBA G League?

Jalen Green's jump from high school to the NBA G League has possibly changed college basketball recruiting for programs like Tom Izzo and Michigan State forever.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els Explains New Philosophy of Spartan Special Teams

Ross Els explains the new philosophy of Michigan State football special teams.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ted Gilmore Assesses the Michigan State Tight End Position

Michigan State Spartan football's Ted Gilmore assesses the tight ends.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson Talks Transitioning for Second Straight Year

Does transition for the second time in two years make it easier for Jay Johnson at Michigan State.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins shares his outlook on Michigan State Spartan football recruiting

Courtney Hawkins shares his outlook on Michigan State Spartan football recruiting

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic Concerned About Player Resources at Home

Chris Kapilovic is concerned about some Michigan State football players not having sufficient resources at home during COVID-19.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Matt Allen Explains what Coaches Want Physically on the Line

Matt Allen explains what Michigan State coaches Jay Johnson and Kris Kapilovic want physically from him.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons Discusses His Growing Leadership Role

Antjuan Simmons discusses his growing leadership role with Michigan State football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson on Spartan Quarterback Theo Day

Michigan State football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson talks quarterback Theo Day.

Hondo S. Carpenter