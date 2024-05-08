Michigan State Offers Class of 2026 4-Star OLB Jakobe Clapper
Michigan State football is making its presence felt in the midwest. The program recently offered a class of 2026 four-star recruit from Ohio.
On Tuesday, class of 2026 four-star outside linebacker Jakobe Clapper from Cincinnati Ohio announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has been offered by Michigan State. Clapper had been offered by Spartan rivals Michigan and Ohio State on May 2.
Clapper, who stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 210 pounds, is the No. 11 prospect in the state of Ohio in the class of 2026, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and the 18th-best linebacker in the nation.
Clapper plays for St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. According to the Greater Catholic League South, Clapper finished second in the league with 90 combined tackles in his sophomore season. He recorded 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception in 12 games.
Along with Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State, Clapper has also received offers from Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Penn State, Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Pitt, Tennessee, Purdue and Wisconsin, among others. He made an unofficial visit to Tennessee last month.
If Clapper were to commit to the Spartans, he could potentially be used as a rush end in Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's system.
Last month, Rossi summarized what the purpose of the rush end is.
"That guy has got to really be able to do two things: They got to rush the passer, and then, they got to be athletic enough to be able to drop into coverage and play in space," Rossi said. "And those players, over the years, in our defense, have been -- we've had some really good players who have been talented who have been play-maker type guys for us. And so, that's kind of what we're looking for."
Clapper still has two years of high school football to play, which is a ton of time for the recruit to develop. The Spartans will be going up against some tough competition in their attempt to recruit Clapper, but if they pulled it off, it would be huge for a program that is trying to re-establish its recruiting effect in the Midwest.
