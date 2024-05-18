Michigan State Football Takes a Huge Step in the Transfer Portal
Jonathan Smith and Michigan State were in a bit of a pickle earlier this month in terms of the transfer portal. As of late, Coach Smith has been upping his game by adding some super talented athletes that have played on some very winning teams.
When Smith got hired as the new Spartans head coach, fans were excited that a proven and winning coach was coming to their rescue. While it took some time, Smith is beginning to prove his value in recruiting, both on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.
On Friday, Smith landed himself three more outstanding transfers. To recap the three most recent additions to the Spartan squad, Smith added three-star defensive back Jeremiah Hughes from LSU, three-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman from Michigan and three-star defensive back Nikai Martinez from UCF. All three of these additions are a huge help for Michigan State's defense, especially considering it lost many defensive players earlier this year.
First up Bridgeman, linebacker for the national championship-winning team, the University of Michigan, is an incredible pull for Smith, being as he is from the rival school. Bridgeman recorded 15-12-27 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks and three forced fumbles, returning one for 6 points this last season.
Hughes, a defensive back from LSU, recorded only six tackles last season. He has three years of eligibility left and is going to increase his numbers exponentially throughout those years. This was an incredible addition for Michigan State, and with his athleticism, Hughes should have no problem leading the defense some day.
Defensive back from UCF, Martinez, is the third player joining the Spartans this year. Martinez started in all 13 games in 2023 for UCF and had three interceptions tying for most on the team. He had 40 solo tackles and 54 total and has two more years left to play.
Martinez should turn out to be a dominant piece of the Spartan secondary.
Smith has been very active in the portal recently, and it only goes up from there. If Smith keeps adding stars like he has been, he has a real shot at something big.
