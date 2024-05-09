Michigan State Expresses Interest in Arizona State Transfer WR
Although they have had more players enter the transfer portal than players they have signed from the transfer portal, Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State have still been active in that department. The Spartans have stayed in contact with players from around the country looking for new programs to join this upcoming season.
While Smith has focused a large portion of his recruiting efforts on players from the Midwest, he’s had a much broader scope of interest in the transfer portal by contacting players from all over the country and schools from various Division I football conferences.
That continues to be the case as the Spartans have reportedly been in contact with one of the best wide receivers available in the transfer portal, Elijhah Badger. Hayes Fawcett of On3 recently reported Badger has heard from 20 schools, including Michigan State.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver entered the portal after a successful two-year stint at Arizona State.
During his time with the Sun Devils, Badger registered over 1,500 receiving yards, 135 catches and 10 touchdowns. He did that with subpar quarterback play during his last season with the program, when he totaled 65 catches for 713 yards and three touchdowns. Badger would immediately upgrade the Spartans’ wide receiver unit and likely help the Spartans’ recruiting efforts in the future.
As expected when recruiting top players, the Spartans will have much competition for Badger’s commitment as many of the nation’s most notable football programs have also been in contact with the wide receiver, including their arch-rival, Michigan. Other schools after Badger include Florida, Ole Miss, Florida State, Utah, Washington, Texas A&M and USC.
The good news for Smith and the Spartans is that Badger is familiar with Smith, as he faced the new Spartans coach's Oregon State team in the 2022 season. Badger already knows what Smith brings to the table as a coach.
Another aspect that works in Smith’s favor is that Badger’s former teammate, defensive back Ed Woods, not only joined the Spartans recently but chose them over Alabama. As Badger hears from more prominent schools, a former teammate picking the Spartans over a powerhouse like Alabama could be the recruiting pitch Smith needs to secure Badger’s commitment.
Smith has a few things working in his favor in recruiting Badger. He and his coaching staff must find a way to use it to their advantage.
