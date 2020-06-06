Spartan Nation
Michigan State's Bill Beekman Plans for Season to Start

McLain Moberg

Michigan State announced on Thursday their student-athletes, football players included, can return to campus on June 15. It doesn’t come without its challenges and certainly doesn’t guarantee the college football season will kickoff on time. Unless something changes, Michigan State athletic director, Bill Beekman, intends to start the season as planned.

“As of today, we’re planning to start on Sept. 5 against Northwestern, and we’re planning towards that end until we have to deviate from that plan. “Now, with that said, we’ve spent a lot of time thinking about the multitude of what-ifs and the scenarios that could occur that, of course, are all purely hypothetical at this point,” said Beekman. “But our hope is to play the schedule as it’s been laid out so we’ll keep hoping to achieve that goal until we can’t, and then we’ll move into the mode of implementing plan A, B, C, D, E, so on as necessary.”

The NCAA cleared the way for athletes to return to campus when they voted to allow voluntary on-campus workouts to resume on June 1. However, Governor Whitmer’s stay-at-home-order was lifted earlier this week, which permitted athletic training to return in the state of Michigan.

All signs point to college football returning, although plans do change.

“I think that as our planning evolves, as our information evolves – it’s sort of like you’re shadowboxing with the pandemic. Sometimes our best laid plans have been adjusted, and other times it seems like they workout,” Beekman said.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

