Michigan State Bye Week Evaluations: Jordan Turner
The Michigan State Spartans sit at 3-3 as they work through the bye week, looking for ways to improve as they wrap up the second half of the 2024 season.
There have been impressive moments in the first year of Jonathan Smith’s tenure as head coach in East Lansing, as well as some frustrating ones.
Michigan State is in the middle of its toughest stretch of the schedule, and the off-ramp is less smooth now than it anticipated before the season began.
Be that as it may, there have been some very encouraging individual performances from this Michigan State team.
Previously this week, we have broken down quarterback Aidan Chiles, running back Nate Carter, and wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. You can read those breakdowns here.
Today, we will break down senior linebacker Jordan Turner.
A Farmington Hills, Mich., native, Turner spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Wisconsin. When Turner entered the transfer portal and the opportunity came to become a Spartan, he seized the opportunity.
Not only did Turner make the most of his dream of becoming a Spartan, he became a captain. Turner clearly made an impact on his coaching staff and teammates.
This season, Turner has posted 22 tackles, seven for loss (tying a career-high), three sacks (also tying a career-high), and an interception. He has been one of the best defensive players on the Spartans and one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten.
Cal Haladay still mans the middle linebacker spot for the Spartans, but Turner has stood out as a leader and communicator for a vastly improved Michigan State defense.
In several instances, Turner has been crucial for the Spartans, including multiple third and fourth-down stops in clutch moments. His three sacks rank 14th among all Big Ten defenders.
Turner’s coverage has been hit or miss this season. He is not the leanest, most agile linebacker, so his skill set is much better equipped for fitting the run.
Turner has been everything the Spartans wanted when they sought an experienced linebacker in the portal. If he continues his career-best season, Michigan State will remain in a good place defensively.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.