Michigan State CB Davion Williams Enters Transfer Portal

Michigan State redshirt sophomore cornerback Davion Williams joins OL Devontae Dobbs as the second Spartan to enter the transfer portal on Friday.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State cornerback Davion Williams is looking to transfer to a different school.

A program spokesman confirmed the redshirt sophomore entered the transfer portal on Friday.

Williams joins offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs as the second Spartan to do so, making it three former Belleville High School graduates interested in leaving the program, including sophomore cornerback Julian Barnett, who entered the portal last week.

Under first-year head coach Mel Tucker seven players have entered the portal (Williams, Dobbs, Barnett, Luke Fulton, Marcel Lewis, Charles Willekes, and Anthony Williams Jr).

The 23-year coaching veteran expected attrition surrounding his roster and made it clear his staff would utilize the portal as well, calling it a 'viable market' to improve your team.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound defensive back is a former three-star recruit; he appeared in three contests as a freshman in 2018 to maintain his redshirt.

Last year, Williams played in all 13 games; fans saw him on special teams most of the time while he totaled seven tackles, helping the Spartans finish 7-6 (4-5 B1G) and receive an invitation to the Pinstripe Bowl.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1