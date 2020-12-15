Michigan State CB Shakur Brown Declares for '21 NFL Draft

East Lansing, MI – Redshirt junior cornerback Shakur Brown declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Monday night.

Michigan State will end its regular season on Saturday, Dec. 19 at Maryland, but he didn't say whether he planned on playing.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back is currently tied for first in the nation with five interceptions plus an additional four pass break-ups.

His statement is below:

"I arrived in East Lansing four years ago as a kid from Detroit/Atlanta so excited to wear the green and white and represent this fine institution," Brown wrote via Twitter. "Over the last four years, I've had the privilege of competing against some of the finest players and teams in the country in the Big Ten conference. There have been triumphs and trials, but through it all, like the many great Spartans who had come before me, I've proudly bled green and white and left everything on the field.

"I've grown so much as a player and as a person during my time at Michigan State. The lessons I've learned, both on and off the field, have built a solid foundation for success and will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"They say it takes a village to raise a young man, and there are so many people whom I would like to thank special people who've played an instrumental part on my journey. Thank you to Coach Dantonio for offering me the opportunity to play for his fine institution. Thank you to Coach Tucker for the support you've shown me over the last year. Thank you to Coach Barnett for helping me to refine my craft and maximize the opportunity that lies ahead. Thank you to my family for your steadfast love and support. You've molded me into the man I am today, and for that, I will always be grateful. Last but not least, thank you to God, without whom none of this would be possible.

"For those of you whom I have not mentioned, please know that you are in my mind and on my heart and will forever be a part of me and future journey.

"Ever since I was a child, it has always been my dream to compete at the highest level and play in the NFL. After much prayer and discussion with my family, I believe the time is right for me to pursue that dream. With sincere appreciation and humility, I am foregoing my final year of eligibility and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft."

