Chris Kapilovic Concerned About Player Resources at Home

East Lansing, MI—When Chris Kapilovic was hired by Mel Tucker to be the special teams' coordinator and the offensive line coach, it was a terrific hire. Coach Kap is known as a no-nonsense leader who develops extraordinary relationships with his players. That is why as the players returned to their respective homes around the country due to the COVID-19 safety protocols, he is concerned that they have sufficient resources to sustain the wait.

"Obviously, it's a huge challenge. We talk about it quite a bit when we are in our Zoom meetings, and it's just not all football. I'm checking on these guys to see how they're doing, just the simple things. Are they comfortable where they are at, are they able to eat, are they able to do the things that are just basics. Then it's being creative; some guys have a pretty good setups at their house, they have weights -- they've got like a gym at their house, so they are in pretty good shape. Some guys don't have that. Then it's just our strength coach Jason Novak, and his staff have done a tremendous job sending them just all kinds of different ways to train without the basics that you would normally have in a weight room. The kids have bought into it, and they've been creative. We have no idea how long this will go, so they're just trying to do the best they can, and that's all you can ask. Is it a concern, well obviously it is, but there's nothing you can do about it. You can control the controllable and just make sure they are doing the best with what they have at this present time."

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

