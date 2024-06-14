Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith's OL Philosophy Will Pay Off
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff created a recruiting plan earlier this offseason and continue to follow it.
Upon his arrival in East Lansing, the Spartans desperately needed to overhaul many position groups on the roster. As soon as Coach Smith took over, that was the case. That became even more of the case after the Spartans lost nearly 20 scholarship players to the transfer portal earlier this offseason.
Arguably, one of the most significant areas of focus for Smith and his coaching staff on the recruiting trail has been the offensive and defensive lines. The Spartans have extended more scholarships and visits to offensive and defensive linemen than just about any other position group on the team.
Specifically, when it comes to scholarship offers and invitations for unofficial and official visits, Smith and the Spartans have prioritized mainly three-star linemen. At the same time, the Spartans have extended invites and offers to players of various rankings; many of the offers to linemen have gone to three-star athletes.
This is notable because three-star athletes will be the best athletes the Spartans will be able to consistently sign during Smith’s first few seasons at the helm, as most four and five-star athletes are more likely to sign with the top schools across the country to be developed. However, four and five-star linemen will be more likely to choose schools with more stability than the Spartans, and three-star athletes will look to sign up for schools on the rise, such as Michigan State.
On paper, Smith has taken a calculated risk that has the potential for significant rewards, especially if Michigan State’s offense has a successful season or can get a few offensive linemen onto professional teams next season. Smith’s plan to target primarily three-star offensive linemen shows how important he believes the unit is. It also shows his confidence in himself and his coaching staff to get the most out of the three-star linemen who plan to join him in East Lansing.
As he guides the Spartans into the future, Smith intends to build the future of Michigan State football through the trenches.
