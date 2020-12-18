Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Michigan State Commit Audric Estime Flips to Notre Dame

Four-star running back Audric Estime from St. Joseph Regional High School is heading to South Bend.
East Lansing, MI – One of Michigan State's highest-ranked commits in the 2021 recruiting class is heading to South Bend.

Four-star running back Audric Estime from St. Joseph Regional High School flipped and signed with Notre Dame on Friday – the final day of the early signing period.

Estime committed to MSU on September 13 and had a fantastic senior season; by doing so, he picked up an offer from the Fighting Irish Monday.

The Spartans have 18 players signed to its 2021 class, including 16 student-athletes who signed Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
  • Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
  • Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

