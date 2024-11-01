Michigan State Defender Reveals Scary Fact About Indiana
Perhaps one of the biggest surprises in college football this season is the play of the Indiana Hoosiers, who are entering Saturday’s matchup against Michigan State with a perfect 8-0 record.
Indiana doesn’t just beat teams, either. The Hoosiers smoke them, and Michigan State defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren is fully aware of that fact.
While discussing what the Spartans will need to do in order to take care of their Big Ten rivals this weekend, VanSumeren revealed a rather scary thought on Indiana.
“I don’t think they’ve trailed in a game yet, so we’re preparing,” VanSumeren told reporters on Wednesday.
He was right.
The Hoosiers rank third in the country in average margin of victory, as they are thumping teams by 26.4 points per game. Only Ohio State and Army boast better marks.
Indiana also has a 56-7 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers — who just gave the Buckeyes a fight for their light in Columbus — on its resume.
For a Michigan State squad that is just 4-4 on the year and has an ugly loss to Boston College in its rearview mirror, dealing with the Hoosiers will be a tough task, even if the game is at home.
VanSumeren himself hasn’t been a major factor this season, as the sophomore defensive tackle has logged just eight tackles and a sack thus far. However, all hands will need to be on deck for the Spartans this Saturday.
But just how will Michigan State be able to stop Indiana, which is averaging an incredible 42.1 points per game thus far?
Well, the Spartans’ defense has actually been solid in 2024, surrendering just 24.1 points per game. Michigan State has only given up 30 points twice all year: once to Ohio State and then to Oregon the following week.
If the Spartans can manage to keep Indiana from jumping out to a fast start (which is what the Hoosiers have been doing all season), then maybe they will have a shot.
But there is no question that Michigan State is being tested quite a bit this season with a rather murderous schedule. We'll see how the Spartans manage the rest of the way.
