Michigan State DT Chris Mayfield Enters Transfer Portal

EAST LANSING – Michigan State's roster turnover isn't over yet.

After the Spartan's final spring practice, seven players entered the transfer portal, including redshirt freshman defensive tackle Chris Mayfield, confirmed by a team spokesperson.

"I want to thank my friends and family for helping me get to the point that I am at today, he wrote via Twitter. "I would also like to thank Michigan State University and the coaching staff for helping me become a better football player and a man."

The former three-star recruit out of Ohio didn't play last season, and MSU returned four of its top five defensive tackles from last year.

Of the five individuals who entered the portal on Monday afternoon (Tommy Guajardo, Damon Kaylor, DeAri Todd, Bryce Eimer, and Mayfield), none had ever appeared in a game for Michigan State.

Since November, 24 MSU football players have entered the portal, which is the most in the Big Ten.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

TE Tommy Guajardo

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

OL Justin Stevens

OL Damon Kaylor

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)

DE DeAri Todd

DT Chris Mayfield

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

Bryce Eimer

K Jack Olsen

P Jack Bouwmeester

