Michigan State Enters Saturday's Matchup as Heavy Favorite
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State return to East Lansing to face Prairie View A&M after upsetting Maryland on the road in both team’s Big Ten opener. The Spartans played well on the offensive and defensive side of the ball against Maryland, which they did not do against Florida Atlantic in the season's first game.
Michigan State enters its game against Prairie View A&M as a significant favorite after entering last week’s game as the underdog. According to The Score app, Michigan State is nearly a 41-point favorite over Prairie View A&M this weekend. ESPN’s SP+ also projects the Spartans to win by at least 40 points, predicting Michigan State to win by a score of 40-0.
However, if the first two games of the season proved anything, how many points Michigan State is favored to win or lose by may not indicate what will happen. It won by less than it was favored by against Florida Atlantic and beat Maryland after being nearly a nine-point underdog last weekend. It will be critical for Michigan State to take care of business at home as they try to reach 3-0 for the first time since the 2021 season.
Smith aims to keep his team focused this week as they follow up their matchup against Prairie View A&M with multiple top-25 teams. He has had a productive first two weeks of games as Michigan State’s head coach and has them headed in the right direction.
However, the Spartans must soon prepare for one of the most difficult four-game stretches any team in the country will face this season. Prairie View A&M should serve as a good tune-up game for the Spartans for what is undoubtedly a gauntlet of games on the horizon.
Michigan State has a chance to place itself in the running for a bowl bid this season. It is another upset or two from potentially solidifying itself as a team in the top half of the Big Ten after many believed it was near the bottom at the start of the season. The Spartans aim to continue proving doubters wrong this season but must first secure what should be an easy win.
