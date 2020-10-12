SI.com
Michigan State Focused on Themselves, Not Rutgers

McLain Moberg

A timeline:

Mark Dantonio's last-minute retirement.

A position Mel Tucker accepted and filled on February 12.

His pursuit of a new coaching staff began shortly after.

Michigan State's spring practices were scheduled for March 17, but the Big Ten canceled them before they stepped foot on the field.

A global pandemic.

The Spartans returned in June, then needed to pause summer workouts due to COVID-19, which caused the team to quarantine for two weeks.

Less than five days after MSU began their non-contact practices, the conference postponed fall sports, football included.

Obstacles.

That's all Tucker, and his staff have known since stepping foot on campus.

So, when the Spartan head coach says they are focused on themselves, rather than Rutgers, their week one opponent – you understand.

From the very beginning, Tucker's been limited in everything he's been able to do, and any time they have leading up to week one of the season is critical to learning the roster inside and out.

Even so, he's excited and ready to get started.

"It is becoming more real every day, which is a good thing. We've been waiting a long time for this opportunity," Tucker said. "And so we're just making the most of it every day and just embracing the challenges that we have."

At this point, 'challenges' is an understatement. One can argue, this version of the Michigan State football coaching staff has had to jump through more hoops than any staff in school history, especially in recent memory.

But that hasn't, nor will it prevent them from competing.

Rest assured, the shift to focusing on Rutgers will happen any day now.

"Right now, we're really focused on our team and our players. Certainly, game week will be all Rutgers, and typically, the last three days prior to game week, we'll turn our attention to our opponent. That pivot is coming soon," said Tucker.

