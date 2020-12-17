Michigan State Football 2.5-Point Underdogs Against Maryland

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans search for their fourth consecutive victory against Maryland.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football didn't leave Beaver Stadium with the Land Grant Trophy, but they did provide hope for the future with a promising first half from Payton Thorne and the offense.

MSU (2-5) will travel to Maryland (2-3) on Saturday, Dec. 19, in College Park for their first night game of the year.

Big Ten Network is responsible for televising the contest.

The Spartans and Terrapins' initial matchup was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within Maryland's program.

Michigan State's ninth game is part of the Big Ten's Champions Week, initially an opportunity for teams from different divisions to be pitted against one another.

However, in MSU's case, the league decided to provide another opportunity to make up for a game lost to the coronavirus.

The Spartans lead the all-time series 9-2, including a 5-1 mark in conference play (lost 17-28 in 2016 on their way to a 3-9 finish).

Odds

BookMaker: MSU is a 2.5-point underdog.

My Bookie: MSU is a 2.5-point underdog.

SkyBook: MSU is a 2.5-point underdog.

BetMania: MSU is a 2.5-point underdog.

