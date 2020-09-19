Michigan State Football: 2020 Big Ten Schedule

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to bring the college football season back beginning October 23-24.

Following the announcement, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez revealed the schedule would be released later in the week.

He wasn't wrong.

Late Friday night, the Fox Sports PR Twitter said, "#BigNoonKickoff will unveil the entire Big Ten schedule live on Saturday."

Each team is scheduled to play eight games in eight weeks, featuring an additional cross-division matchup for every university, with seeded teams playing each other.

Naturally, Spartan Nation tuned in.

Michigan State 2020 Football Schedule

Week 1: MSU vs. Rutgers (Oct. 24)

Week 2: MSU @ Michigan (Oct. 31)

Week 3: MSU @ Iowa (Nov. 7)

Week 4: MSU vs. Indiana (Nov. 14)

Week 5: MSU @ Maryland (Nov. 21)

Week 6: MSU vs. Northwestern (Nov. 28)

Week 7: MSU vs. Ohio State (Dec. 5)

Week 8: MSU @ Penn State (Dec. 12)

In Mel Tucker's first year as head coach, he's missed out on numerous opportunities due to COVID-19.

He didn't get spring ball, a traditional summer/fall, and his new teams' schedule changed multiple times.

However, the official Big Ten schedule is out, and the Spartans might shock some people.

Based on the eight games listed above, MSU may finish 4-4 – with the potential to end the year on a positive note with a record of 5-3.

