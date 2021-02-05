Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Michigan State Football 2021 Schedule Update: Will Host Michigan on Oct. 30

After playing two straight games in Ann Arbor, the Spartans will face Michigan at home in 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – On Friday afternoon, the Big Ten released its official 2021 conference schedule.

The most significant change for Michigan State? MSU will now host rival Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 30 after playing two straight years in Ann Arbor; however, there were a few other tweaks as well.

Michigan State entered the Halloween matchup last year three touchdown underdogs and returned to East Lansing with the Paul Bunyan Trophy after beating U-M, 27-24.

It was moved to Ann Arbor once the Big Ten decided to bring football back in mid-October, switching to a nine-game conference-only slate.

Mel Tucker became the second coach in school history, next to Nick Saban, to defeat the Wolverines in his first attempt.

Last season's changes also brought Indiana to East Lansing for a second consecutive year, but in 2021, MSU will make the trip to Memorial Stadium on Oct. 16.

Michigan State Football's 2021 Schedule

  • Sept. 4: at Northwestern
  • Sept. 11: Youngstown State
  • Sept. 18: at Miami (Fla.)
  • Sept. 25: Nebraska
  • Oct. 2: Western Kentucky (homecoming)
  • Oct. 9: at Rutgers
  • Oct. 16: at Indiana
  • Oct. 23: Bye
  • Oct. 30: Michigan
  • Nov. 6: at Purdue
  • Nov. 13: Maryland
  • Nov. 20: at Ohio State
  • Nov. 27: Penn State

Please tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Photo Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC
