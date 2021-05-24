Michigan State Football: 4-Star DT Alex VanSumeren Sets Official Visit

Alex VanSumeren, a 2022 four-star defensive tackle out of Essexville, sets an official visit to Michigan State.

East Lansing, Mich. – Alex VanSumeren is officially visiting Michigan State in June following an unofficial visit in late-April.

The 2022 four-star defensive tackle out of Essexville will be in East Lansing on June 4 and plans to wrap up his visit two days later.

At 6-foot-3 and 300-pounds, VanSumeren is the No. 4 ranked prospect in Michigan and a top-15 DT in the '22 class.

National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu evaluated him last year, saying he is a "High-motor player with good twitch and explosiveness at his size. Puts a lot of time into strength and speed training and will be well ahead of the curve in that regard as he enters college."

VanSumeren listed the Spartans in his top-10 on April 20 alongside Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Penn State, Indiana, Oregon, Arizona, Auburn, and Nebraska.

"(He) can pursue and run down the ball and also shows great power as a bull-rusher. Also has a background as an offensive player. Has even played on the edge some and shows he can rush the passer," Trieu said. "Maybe not as long as other high-major defensive linemen, but power, twitch, intensity, and approach to the game all make him a safe bet to be an impact player come college."

The MSU target's brother, Ben, is already on campus after entering the transfer portal on Feb. 12 and committed to the Spartans ten days later.

