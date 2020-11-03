SI.com
Michigan State Football 7-Point Underdogs Against Iowa

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State will go on the road for the second week in a row, this time facing the Iowa Hawkeyes.

After besting Michigan by three points in Ann Arbor, the Spartans will travel to Kinnick Stadium for the first time since 2013 – a game MSU won 26-14.

Michigan State is looking to avoid a letdown following the game vs. its in-state rival and improve to 2-1, providing Mel Tucker with another victory as head coach of MSU. 

However, multiple sites think the Spartans are a 7-point underdog, including Pinnacle, BetMania, SkyBook, and Bet Regal.

Iowa enters the game 0-2, having lost to Purdue and Northwestern by a combined five points.

The last time these two universities met, Iowa made the trip to East Lansing, where the Spartans came out on top 17-10 (2017). 

Beginning Nov. 14, MSU will have a one-game homestand against Indiana.

Series Notes

  • Iowa leads the all-time series 23-22-2
  • The Spartans have won the last three games in a row.
  • Former MSU head coach Mark Dantonio ended his career 5-4 vs. Iowa – how will Mel Tucker start?

