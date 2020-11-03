Michigan State Football 7-Point Underdogs Against Iowa

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State will go on the road for the second week in a row, this time facing the Iowa Hawkeyes.

After besting Michigan by three points in Ann Arbor, the Spartans will travel to Kinnick Stadium for the first time since 2013 – a game MSU won 26-14.

Michigan State is looking to avoid a letdown following the game vs. its in-state rival and improve to 2-1, providing Mel Tucker with another victory as head coach of MSU.

However, multiple sites think the Spartans are a 7-point underdog, including Pinnacle, BetMania, SkyBook, and Bet Regal.

Iowa enters the game 0-2, having lost to Purdue and Northwestern by a combined five points.

The last time these two universities met, Iowa made the trip to East Lansing, where the Spartans came out on top 17-10 (2017).

Beginning Nov. 14, MSU will have a one-game homestand against Indiana.

Series Notes

Iowa leads the all-time series 23-22-2

The Spartans have won the last three games in a row.

Former MSU head coach Mark Dantonio ended his career 5-4 vs. Iowa – how will Mel Tucker start?

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1