Michigan State Football a Double-Digit Favorite Over Rutgers

McLain Moberg

Michigan State kicks off the 2020 college football season on Saturday, Oct. 24, at noon against Rutgers in Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans are heavily favored as multiple betting sites believe MSU will defeat the Scarlet Knights by double-digits.

They are 12.5-point favorites per Bet Online and 13-point favorites via BookMaker, Pinnacle, and My Bookie.

Last year, Michigan State faced Rutgers on the road beating them 27-0 bringing their record to 5-6 (3-5 B1G) at the time.

Both universities boast new head coaches, Mel Tucker, with the Spartans following the retirement of Mark Dantonio and the Scarlet Knights brought back Greg Schiano.

He initially coached their program from 2001-2011 before leaving for the NFL, where he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Due to the coronavirus, neither coach was able to prepare in ways they wanted with spring practices canceled, fall camps delayed, the Big Ten postponing the season, and the elimination of non-conference games.

Additionally, both programs seem to have a quarterback competition on their hands.

Michigan State has yet to name a starter between Rocky Lombardi, Theo Day, and Payton Thorne.

The last time Mel Tucker updated fans on the situation, he said, "We're still in that process of rotating our guys' equal amount of reps. They're working with different groups, and we're still right in the middle of the evaluation process ... but we're still in competition mode, and things have not completely shaken out yet."

Rutgers released its first depth chart of the season with Artur Sitkowski OR Noah Vedral listed as the starter, meaning a definitive decision hasn't occurred yet.

