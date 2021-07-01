Michigan State Football a Finalist for '22 3-star DL Chase Carter

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football is closing in on another commitment in the 2022 recruiting class.

Chase Carter, a three-star defensive lineman from Minneapolis, listed the Spartans alongside Iowa as his pair of finalists.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Carter is the No. 7 overall prospect in Minnesota and outside of the top-100 for defensive linemen (No. 123).

Despite not playing football until his sophomore year of high school, MSU prioritized Carter for most of this recruiting cycle.

Terry Lockett Jr., a current Michigan State wide receiver and former teammate of Carter's at Minnehaha Academy, taught him everything he needed to know about MSU's physical and mental toughness.

"He used to yell it to me all the time, 'Spartan Dawg, Spartan tough," Carter told Spartan Nation in a previous interview. "Spartan Dawgs, that's just the mentality.' You've gotta come out and want it more than anybody else."

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park)

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1