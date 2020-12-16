Michigan State Football Adds Four-Star LB Ma’a Gaoteote on Signing Day

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State's highest-ranked commit for its 2021 recruiting class just made a change.

On Wednesday, MSU signed four-star linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote out of Las Vegas, Nevada, flipping from USC and becoming a Spartan.

He attends Bishop Gorman High School; the second-best prospect in his home state while being ranked 11th at his position.

The California native had been committed to USC since February 2018; however, most of the year, there was a strong consensus he wouldn't end up a Trojan.

He joins Carson Casteel as the only other linebacker in the class, another player who flipped from Troy after receiving an MSU offer.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence C.C. (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star running back Audric Estime

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

