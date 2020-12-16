Michigan State Football Adds Four-Star LB Ma’a Gaoteote on Signing Day
East Lansing, MI – Michigan State's highest-ranked commit for its 2021 recruiting class just made a change.
On Wednesday, MSU signed four-star linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote out of Las Vegas, Nevada, flipping from USC and becoming a Spartan.
He attends Bishop Gorman High School; the second-best prospect in his home state while being ranked 11th at his position.
The California native had been committed to USC since February 2018; however, most of the year, there was a strong consensus he wouldn't end up a Trojan.
He joins Carson Casteel as the only other linebacker in the class, another player who flipped from Troy after receiving an MSU offer.
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence C.C. (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star running back Audric Estime
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
