Michigan State Football Adds Long Snapper Hank Pepper to ’21 Class

Michigan State's 2021 recruiting class continues to grow under the leadership of Mel Tucker.

East Lansing, MI – One day after the early signing period opened, Michigan State football added another player to its 2021 recruiting class.

Hank Pepper, a long snapper out of Arizona, signed with MSU and was committed to San Diego State before flipping to the Spartans.

Michigan State now has 18 student-athletes signed for 2021; however, three others, including Audric Estime, Rayshaun Benny, and Geno VanDeMark, have yet to submit their letters of intent.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound LS is listed as the second-best recruit at his position by Kohl's Professional Camps.

Additionally, he played linebacker in high school totaling 108 tackles (eight for a loss), three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three sacks this year.

His team finished undefeated, winning its fifth consecutive state championship.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 4-star running back Audric Estime

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

