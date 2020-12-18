Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Michigan State Football Adds Long Snapper Hank Pepper to ’21 Class

Michigan State's 2021 recruiting class continues to grow under the leadership of Mel Tucker.
East Lansing, MI – One day after the early signing period opened, Michigan State football added another player to its 2021 recruiting class.

Hank Pepper, a long snapper out of Arizona, signed with MSU and was committed to San Diego State before flipping to the Spartans.

Michigan State now has 18 student-athletes signed for 2021; however, three others, including Audric Estime, Rayshaun Benny, and Geno VanDeMark, have yet to submit their letters of intent.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound LS is listed as the second-best recruit at his position by Kohl's Professional Camps.

Additionally, he played linebacker in high school totaling 108 tackles (eight for a loss), three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three sacks this year.

His team finished undefeated, winning its fifth consecutive state championship.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
  • St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 4-star running back Audric Estime
  • Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
  • Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

