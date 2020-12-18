Michigan State Football Adds Long Snapper Hank Pepper to ’21 Class
East Lansing, MI – One day after the early signing period opened, Michigan State football added another player to its 2021 recruiting class.
Hank Pepper, a long snapper out of Arizona, signed with MSU and was committed to San Diego State before flipping to the Spartans.
Michigan State now has 18 student-athletes signed for 2021; however, three others, including Audric Estime, Rayshaun Benny, and Geno VanDeMark, have yet to submit their letters of intent.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound LS is listed as the second-best recruit at his position by Kohl's Professional Camps.
Additionally, he played linebacker in high school totaling 108 tackles (eight for a loss), three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three sacks this year.
His team finished undefeated, winning its fifth consecutive state championship.
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 4-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 4-star running back Audric Estime
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
- Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
