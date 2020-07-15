Spartan Nation
Experts Predict Michigan State will land WR Andrel Anthony

McLain Moberg

On June 20, three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony announced Michigan State was in his top-4 schools via Twitter saying, "Blessed To Be In This Position."

Recently, the East Lansing native picked up new Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu, Sean Fitz (Penn State Insider), and Tom Loy (Notre Dame Insider).

All three believe Anthony will attend Michigan State University.

Trieu holds an accuracy rating of 97.22% (105/108) for the 2021 recruiting class and an all-time hit rate of 93.56% (407/435).

Whereas Fitz has been correct 97.96% (48/49) of the time for the '21 class, and Tom Loy features a 95.89% (70/73) accuracy mark.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver has offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ole Miss, Purdue, and Wisconsin.

The three other universities in his top-4 are Michigan, Penn State, and Notre Dame.

As a junior at East Lansing high school, Anthony caught 54 passes for 954 yards and nine touchdowns while helping his team achieve a 7-3 record and a first-round playoff appearance.

Trieu evaluated the wideout on March 5, 2020, where he projected him to become a Power-5 starter and compared him to Deontay Burnett, a receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles.

If you are interested in Anthony's highlights, click here. 

